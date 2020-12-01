Menu
James E. Hall Sr.
HALL, James E., Sr., 90, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest on November 25, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Ruth E. Hall; four children, Beverly Williams, James E. Hall Jr., Leslie H. Perry (Henry) and Michael Hall (Angela); one sister, Mamie Cephas; three grandsons, Lester Kenney Jr. (Marineka), Pastor Pierce Williams (Michelle) and Brandon Perry; one granddaughter, NeAisha Hoyle (Taylor); three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
