HALL, James E., Sr., 90, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest on November 25, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Ruth E. Hall; four children, Beverly Williams, James E. Hall Jr., Leslie H. Perry (Henry) and Michael Hall (Angela); one sister, Mamie Cephas; three grandsons, Lester Kenney Jr. (Marineka), Pastor Pierce Williams (Michelle) and Brandon Perry; one granddaughter, NeAisha Hoyle (Taylor); three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.