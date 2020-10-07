WINGROVE, James Edward "Jim", 84, of Richmond, passed away on October 2, 2020. He was born in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and was the son of James Henry and Ethel Mae Wingrove. He is survived by his cousin, Brenda Lee Campbell; and other family members of West Virginia. After growing up in West Virginia, Jim attended college and worked in Roanoke before settling in Richmond. Jim was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he previously served as Parish Verger for many years. He was employed with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a Membership System Analyst for over 30 years and retired in 1998. Upon retirement, Jim continued to enjoy life in Carytown and the surrounding community, where he took care of and looked out for his friends and neighbors. He was an avid student of the history of Richmond and loved touring the city's historical sites and homes. As such, he was also an antique collector, not only of furniture, art and flatware, but of historical documents and postcards as well, with a particular interest in churches and hotels. Since its re-opening in 1985, Jim was a regular weekly patron at The Jefferson Hotel's dining rooms, where he shared many wonderful times with friends. A religious spirit, dedicated friend, colorful personality and learned mind, he is sorely missed. Jim's friends would like to thank Ascend Hospice and Morningside in the West End for the assistance and compassionate care provided to him for the last few years as he endured Parkinson's disease. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Charles T. Dupree and the Rev. Gwynn Crichton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Altar Guild.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.