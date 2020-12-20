Menu
James Judson Edwards Sr.
EDWARDS, James Judson, Sr., 84, of Ashland, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Edwards; and his son, Thomas James Edwards. James worked as a grounds maintenance man for Hanover Country Club (HHC). He was a devoted member of Ashland Church of God. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Ella Snavely (Jerold); and his son, James Edwards; grandchildren, Heather Washington, Timothy Snavely, Morgan Edwards, Dylan Edwards and Anna Broughman; and many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ashland Church of God, (804) 798-5769. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenashland.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd, Hanover, VA
