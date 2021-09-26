FARLEY, James Cheever, Jr., died peacefully in his home in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born April 21, 1943 and was preceded in death by his parents, James Cheever Farley Sr. and Marjorie Gordon Navas.
Jimmy was married on December 21, 1976 to his beloved wife, Lynn Llewellyn Farley, of 44 years. He attended Woodberry Forrest School and went to college at VMI and the University of Richmond before obtaining his MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Jimmy was an elite athlete. After college, he played semi-professional football in Richmond, Va. and semi-professional rugby in Alexandria, Va.
Jimmy worked at IBM for almost 10 years before beginning his career as an entrepreneur. He owned and ran several companies including the Oxford Boat Yard and Power Distribution Inc. before settling into a career in real estate development and investment.
Jimmy was a lifelong outdoorsman and loved spending time hunting and fishing with his wife and two sons. He always made sure that he supported them in all their endeavors while pushing them to be their best. Jimmy left his mark on everything and everyone he touched. Whether racing sailboats to Bermuda, flying airplanes, refurbishing old Boston Whalers, building duck blinds, riding motorcycles or trying to find an ever-elusive golf swing, he gave it his all.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Lynn Llewellyn Farley; his sons, James "Cheever" Farley III (Anna Pearsall Farley) and Taylor Llewellyn Farley (Kristen Dize Farley); two grandchildren, James Cheever Farley IV and Virginia Jean Farley; and his two sisters, Sara Farley Goodwin and Susan Farley Ferrell.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. Masks are required. A livestream of the service can be viewed online at www.ststephensrva.org/memorial
.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Villa, where Jimmy devoted a decade of service, will be gratefully accepted in Jimmy's honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.