FRANCISCO, James Calvin, Jr., passed away from heart failure at the age of 93 on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1928, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late James Calvin and Minnie Marie Francisco. Jimmie was predeceased by Shirley Fisher Francisco, his loving wife of 60 years. Left to cherish his memory are his son, James C. "Jay" Francisco III of Quinton, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Alice Ann and Edmund Ruffin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his granddaughter, Dare Marie Ruffin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister, Carolyn Francisco Bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Fisher Bryant of Quinton, Virginia; his devoted companion, Nancy Duncanson of Blackstone, Virginia; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jimmie graduated from Christiansburg High School and attended Emory and Henry College. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Virginia State Police Officer. He later began a career in New Kent County in the real estate business, which spanned over 60 years. Jimmie owned and was the principal broker of Francisco Real Estate before transferring ownership to Paul Robinson in 1993. Jimmie continued to work with the company until his death. He was warmly greeted at the office every morning by his work family, who included Pat Beauman, Karen Schureman, Mindy Brooke, Paul Robinson, Paul Robinson Jr., Will Wallace and Jayson Hubbard.
Jimmie served 16 years on the New Kent County Board of Supervisors and was the board appointee to the Richmond Regional Planning District. He served on and chaired the New Kent County's Social Services Board and was a member of the New Kent County Ruritan Club. He was a lifelong member of Providence United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities, including Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Jimmie was instrumental in the formation of the Quinton Volunteer Fire Department and the Quinton Community Center.
Jimmie was known for his gregarious personality, devotion to his family and his never-ending loyalty to the Virginia Tech football team. Jimmie leaves behind many who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Providence United Methodist Church, 4001 New Kent Highway, Quinton, Virginia on Friday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. Following the service, a reception celebrating the life and memory of Jimmie will be held on the back lawn of Cedar Grove Farm, 5900 Emmaus Church Road, Providence Forge, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Providence United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 118, Quinton, Virginia 23141, or the Virginia Tech Student Hokie Scholarship Fund mailed to the University Gateway Center, 902 Prices Fork Road (0336), Blacksburg, Va. 24061, or on the giving site at https://give.vt.edu/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.