James W. Freeman
FREEMAN, James W., 88, of Richmond, died December 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores J. Freeman; daughter, Patricia D. Freeman; parents, William Isaac and Jeanette Winston Freeman; and brother, Justice Charles E. Freeman. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife, Laverne Dawson Freeman; two daughters, Denise F. Turner (Reuben) and Belinda F. Kelly (James); two stepsons, Thomas F. (Sara) and Kevin L.(Toye) Dawson; 16 grandchildren, host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, December 27, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Ulysses S. Payne officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2020.
Scott's Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 26, 2020
