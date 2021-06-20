Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
James Edward Fritz
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FRITZ, James Edward, (Jim, Jimmy, Fritzie), 85, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, on June 16, 2021. He is survived by his treasured wife of 62 years, Jennie; sons, Philip (Suzanne) and Steve (Martha); grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Hannah and Julia; sister, Judy Wilson; niece, Susan Hammond; and nephew, Scott Dietrick. He was born in Beckley, W.Va., and grew up in Portsmouth, Va., where he attended Woodrow Wilson High School. He enlisted in the Army after high school and served in Europe. After the service, he attended evening business classes at the Norfolk division of William and Mary (now ODU) and worked for C & P Telephone Co. and then at Friden Business Machines. In 1966, he was selected as National Salesman of the year. He then formed Automated Data Systems of Va., that sold Phillips's bookkeeping machines. Later he was President/Owner of Benchmark Systems of Virginia in Mechanicsville, which he retired from.

He loved and was so very proud of his family and many friends. He cherished watching his granddaughters' activities, recitals and sports. He was extremely proud of his granddaughters graduating from college and graduate school. He also enjoyed his time with the Ambassador Club of Portsmouth, Civitan Club, playing slow pitch softball, tennis and golf (in which he had three hole-in-ones).

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Sarah Fritz; brother, Robert Fritz; granddaughter, Shannon Fritz; and nephew, Tim Dietrick.

The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate and professional staffs at Traditions Hospice and Care Advantage.

The family will receive friends at CrossRidge Pavilion, 3300 CrossRidge Glen Way, 23060, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity or www.parkinsons.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
CrossRidge Pavilion
3300 CrossRidge Glen Way, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim keeps coming up in my memory and I want to share with you our fellowship at the Westwood Racquet Club . He was gracious on the tennis court, lots of range , good anticipation , never criticizing or arguing a line call' I was astonished that he was born in Beckley WV , went to WWHS and joined the army after high school. as I did the same in 1947 to get the GI bill benefits for college. He came to tennis luncheons every second Tuesday and is missed by all of us.
FREDERICK RAHAL
August 21, 2021
Phil and family, We are saddened and our hearts are heavy to hear of the loss of your dad. He must have been a remarkably accomplished man with a deep love for his family and friends. May his legacy live on through you and all those whose lives he touched. Our prayers are for the Good Lord to give you all comfort and strength to sustain you now and the days ahead along with peace and loving memories of the cherished times past.
Bruce Johnson
June 20, 2021
Jim was a Westwood Racquet Club doubles partner and sometimes opponent for a number of years. More importantly, he was a friend who will be missed, but long remembered.
Louis DiPasqua
Friend
June 20, 2021
