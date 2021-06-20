FRITZ, James Edward, (Jim, Jimmy, Fritzie), 85, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, on June 16, 2021. He is survived by his treasured wife of 62 years, Jennie; sons, Philip (Suzanne) and Steve (Martha); grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Hannah and Julia; sister, Judy Wilson; niece, Susan Hammond; and nephew, Scott Dietrick. He was born in Beckley, W.Va., and grew up in Portsmouth, Va., where he attended Woodrow Wilson High School. He enlisted in the Army after high school and served in Europe. After the service, he attended evening business classes at the Norfolk division of William and Mary (now ODU) and worked for C & P Telephone Co. and then at Friden Business Machines. In 1966, he was selected as National Salesman of the year. He then formed Automated Data Systems of Va., that sold Phillips's bookkeeping machines. Later he was President/Owner of Benchmark Systems of Virginia in Mechanicsville, which he retired from.
He loved and was so very proud of his family and many friends. He cherished watching his granddaughters' activities, recitals and sports. He was extremely proud of his granddaughters graduating from college and graduate school. He also enjoyed his time with the Ambassador Club of Portsmouth, Civitan Club, playing slow pitch softball, tennis and golf (in which he had three hole-in-ones).
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Sarah Fritz; brother, Robert Fritz; granddaughter, Shannon Fritz; and nephew, Tim Dietrick.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate and professional staffs at Traditions Hospice and Care Advantage.
The family will receive friends at CrossRidge Pavilion, 3300 CrossRidge Glen Way, 23060, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity
or www.parkinsons.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.