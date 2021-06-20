Jim keeps coming up in my memory and I want to share with you our fellowship at the Westwood Racquet Club . He was gracious on the tennis court, lots of range , good anticipation , never criticizing or arguing a line call' I was astonished that he was born in Beckley WV , went to WWHS and joined the army after high school. as I did the same in 1947 to get the GI bill benefits for college. He came to tennis luncheons every second Tuesday and is missed by all of us.

FREDERICK RAHAL August 21, 2021