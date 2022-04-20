Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Warren Grady
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
GRADY, James Warren, 61, of Chester, Va., passed away suddenly on April 14, 2022. "Grady," as he was known to many, was a brilliant cabinet maker, craftsman and an avid fisherman. He is best known for his kind and giving spirit. Grady will be missed by family and friends alike. Grady was born on July 1, 1960 to Ada and Willie B. Grady Jr., who are both deceased. He is survived by his sisters, Lois Seay and Deborah Dillard; his ex-wife, Crystal Grady; his nephew, Franklin Wayne Dillard; and his great-nephew, Dakota Griffith. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rebecca Schmitz Scholarship fund, c/o Beulah Church, P.O. Box 37098, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234, in memory of James W. Grady.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
April 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results