GRADY, James Warren, 61, of Chester, Va., passed away suddenly on April 14, 2022. "Grady," as he was known to many, was a brilliant cabinet maker, craftsman and an avid fisherman. He is best known for his kind and giving spirit. Grady will be missed by family and friends alike. Grady was born on July 1, 1960 to Ada and Willie B. Grady Jr., who are both deceased. He is survived by his sisters, Lois Seay and Deborah Dillard; his ex-wife, Crystal Grady; his nephew, Franklin Wayne Dillard; and his great-nephew, Dakota Griffith. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rebecca Schmitz Scholarship fund, c/o Beulah Church, P.O. Box 37098, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234, in memory of James W. Grady.