GRIMSLEY, James, moved on; he had work to do. On March 3, 2021, he went to the garden of Eden to show them how to grow the best vegetables ever. Then, he started giving the angels dancing lessons then found Jonah to show him how to catch some real fish.



He is survived by his dancing partner-fishing buddy-daughter and three sons that he loved with all his heart.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.