GROOMS, James, was born in Richmond, Va., on September 18, 1952, to James Sr. and Beulah Grooms. Bro. Minister James 5X departed this life December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma "Puddin" Rodgers; and one son, James Grooms III. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Grooms; daughter, Shawn Sheppard (Richard); Tisha Grooms, Demetra McLauren (Timothy) and Tracey Harris; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where the family will receive friends the last three hours of each day. Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private funeral service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Georgia Reynolds
Other
November 2, 2021
Fare well soldier, it was nice knowing you.
Yusuf Shabazz
Family
December 18, 2020
All members of Muhammad's Temple of Islam # 12 sends our condolences.
Brother Minister Al Muntaquin Ali
December 15, 2020
Goldie, so sorry for your loss. May God keep you and hold his arms around you and your family.
Valerie Vincent Johnson, Dale Johnson Sr.
December 13, 2020
Goldie I am so sorry for your loss.
Beverly D Hayes
December 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cheryl Bowman Johnson
December 11, 2020
Marilyn Chalmers
December 11, 2020
Jimmy, you were never just a brother-in-law, but a true and dear friend. I will keep your smile, humor, and kindness in my heart and memory forever! Love Always, Janet.
PS---Give Vaughan a hug for me (smile).
Janet Hunter
December 11, 2020
Mr. Grooms was always very supportive and helpful. Thank you for everything. Rest easy. Ty.
Tyree Henderson
December 11, 2020
Goldie & Family,
Please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. Each of you remain in our prayers. May God bless you and yours.
With love,
Cousins James & Sheila
James E. Simms
December 11, 2020
Love you cousin Jimmy. Rest In Peace
Dara Andrea Watkins
December 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.