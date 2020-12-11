GROOMS, James, was born in Richmond, Va., on September 18, 1952, to James Sr. and Beulah Grooms. Bro. Minister James 5X departed this life December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma "Puddin" Rodgers; and one son, James Grooms III. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Grooms; daughter, Shawn Sheppard (Richard); Tisha Grooms, Demetra McLauren (Timothy) and Tracey Harris; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where the family will receive friends the last three hours of each day. Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private funeral service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.