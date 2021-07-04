As a work colleague, Jimmy´s unerring ability to find humor in the most frustrating days made him a favorite with everyone. As a cherished friend he brought more joy and compassion than I can express. I already miss the random calls and emails with hilarious stories and photos of his Bride and daughters in various vacation destinations. No family has ever been more loved. He was an absolute treasure. I am so grateful to have known him.

Sue Perkins Friend July 7, 2021