HALES, James Ellis, 77, of Richmond, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 51 wonderful years, Donna; his daughters, Heather, Holly and Heidi; and his sons-in-law, Greg Marcel and Arnaud Juan; four grandchildren, Owen, Sydney, Luca and Alexandre; one sister, Barbara Rowland; one brother, Spencer Hales; and one sister-in-law, Betty; one niece, Blair Harris and her husband, David; great-niece, Abigail and numerous beloved relatives throughout Virginia and Bahama, North Carolina.
He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1962. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond and received his M.B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University. He served in the United States Army for five years with a deployment in Europe. He was a longtime member of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon, elder and property manager. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Rotary Club for many years. He worked for Unijax, as Operations Manager for 17 years and then started his own business, Papertown Inc. of Richmond with his father. After a successful 16 years, Papertown closed and he continued with National Sanitary Supply Company Inc. as a joint venture with his wife. In his later years, he was a man of many hats and has enjoyed employment with TSA, James River Bus Lines, Uber, Virginia ABC and Henrico County Public Schools.
He could light up a room and make you feel like you've been friends forever. He was always ready with a joke or a long drawn out story. He told his girls to "remember the rules" but the rules were never defined but always understood. Life was about being a "good do bee." He was the king of "songversation" and would randomly belt out whatever he was saying in song, much to his wife's frustration. He loved accumulating deprived things, like houses, animals and cars, and giving them a better life. If you knew him, count yourself as one of the lucky ones.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. A livestream of the funeral service can be found at www.blileys.com
. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at Richmond Country Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or the charity of choice
in his honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.