HAMBRIGHT, James Edward, affectionately known as "Sweet Pea," age 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He retired from Nabisco and was a 44-year member of the Bakery Union 358. James was preceded in death by his father, Boyd D. Hambright; mother, Olivia Callis Hambright; sister, Marie Abell; brother, Boyd S. Hambright; and niece, Lynda Watson. Left to cherish his memory are his nieces and nephews, Juanita Lind, Garland, George "Junior" and Gary Abell, Boyd "Bubba" Hambright, Sheila Hambright and Barbara Jean Walton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.