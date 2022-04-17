Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Edward Hambright
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
HAMBRIGHT, James Edward, affectionately known as "Sweet Pea," age 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He retired from Nabisco and was a 44-year member of the Bakery Union 358. James was preceded in death by his father, Boyd D. Hambright; mother, Olivia Callis Hambright; sister, Marie Abell; brother, Boyd S. Hambright; and niece, Lynda Watson. Left to cherish his memory are his nieces and nephews, Juanita Lind, Garland, George "Junior" and Gary Abell, Boyd "Bubba" Hambright, Sheila Hambright and Barbara Jean Walton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Apr
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr, Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.