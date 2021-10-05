Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
James Joseph "Jim" Hanifer
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
HANIFER, James "Jim" Joseph, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in his home at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe, Richmond, Va., surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Hanifer and Irene L. Hanifer; sister, Marie Harlow; and brother, Thomas Hanifer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Betty) Hanifer; and his children, James M. Hanifer (Laurie), Thomas J. Hanifer (Stacey), Margaret M. Hanifer, Mary Beth Hanifer, Patricia A. Green (Josh); sister, Patricia Carufe; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His passions were his family, faith, work, fire service, love of dogs and volunteer service with cancer patients.

Visitation will be at Woody's Funeral Home, Huguenot Road from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Funeral Mass will be at Church of the Epiphany at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Midlothian YMCA, The Hawthorne Cancer Center or Church of the Epiphany.

Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Oct
8
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Epiphany
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JIM WILL BE SORELY MISSED. I HAVE BELATEDLY LEARNED OF HIS PASSING. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO HIS LOVED ONES. HIS SPIRIT HAS SURELY ARISEN TO A PLACE AT GOD'S THRONE.
RAY AUSTIN
October 22, 2021
What a warm, special person! I used to see him walking in Brandermill with our dogs. Always brightened my day.
Donna Gurecki
October 12, 2021
