HANIFER, James "Jim" Joseph, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in his home at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe, Richmond, Va., surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Hanifer and Irene L. Hanifer; sister, Marie Harlow; and brother, Thomas Hanifer.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Betty) Hanifer; and his children, James M. Hanifer (Laurie), Thomas J. Hanifer (Stacey), Margaret M. Hanifer, Mary Beth Hanifer, Patricia A. Green (Josh); sister, Patricia Carufe; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.His passions were his family, faith, work, fire service, love of dogs and volunteer service with cancer patients.Visitation will be at Woody's Funeral Home, Huguenot Road from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021.Funeral Mass will be at Church of the Epiphany at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Midlothian YMCA, The Hawthorne Cancer Center or Church of the Epiphany.Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneral