James H. "Jim" Harper
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
2160 East Midland Trail
Buena Vista, VA
HARPER, James "Jim" H., 57, of Natural Bridge, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born in Richmond on March 9, 1964 to the late Frank Harper and Phyllis Corder Hancock. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Ruth Corder.

Jim dedicated his life to serving others, especially at-risk youth. He lobbied in the General Assembly for mental health issues and served on the State's Human Rights Committee. He was a member of several volunteer Fire Departments, including Bland, Wytheville and was a life member of the Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Sylvia; a sister, Joyce Harper Dublin; and five stepsons and their families.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at High Bridge Presbyterian Cemetery with Chaplain Manuel Carter, Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department or Glasgow Volunteer Rescue Squad. Both of these organizations have served the Harper family well.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
High Bridge Presbyterian Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A friend is someone who can be counted on to be there for you, to have your back and to make you smile or laugh when the going gets tough. Jim was that friend. He will be missed.
Nan Kister
October 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sandra Powell
Friend
October 6, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sandra Powell
October 6, 2021
Sandra Powell
October 6, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. We love you and are praying for you.
Bobbie and Kim Harper
October 5, 2021
