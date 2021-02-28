HAWKINS, James Raymond, 91, of Powhatan, Va., died on February 24, 2021. Born in Amelia County, Va., he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris W. Hawkins; parents, James E. and Irene Hawkins; brother, Charles Elmer (Bone) Hawkins; sister, Evelyn Frazier; and grandparents, Sid and Maude Golden. He is survived by his son, Steve Hawkins; and wife, Cindy; grandsons, James and Jackson Hawkins; and dear and special friend, Frances Williams. Raymond was a lifelong member of Skinquarter Baptist Church where he served as a teacher, Sunday school superintendent, deacon and trustee. He served in the Korean War, the U.S. Air Force and Virginia Air National Guard. Raymond graduated from Manchester High School; and after his marriage to and with support from Doris, he earned a B.S. degree in Business Management from the University of Richmond. He coached Little League baseball, was president of Clover Hill Ruritan Club, lieutenant governor Appomattox National District Ruritan Club. Raymond also served as vice chairman of the Chesterfield Industrial Authority, assistant parts manager for Universal Tractor and Equipment Company. His first business was Hawkins Sanitation and Drainage Company. He was vice president of Stamie Lyttle Company, vice president Hawkins & Dettor Inc., president of Hawkins & Dettor Sales Corp., vice president Bradshaw Farm Equipment, president Hawkins Tractor and Equipment Company, vice president Cal-Ray Super Market with Calvin Tuck and owned a Ford/Mercury Honda dealership with Hugh Hawthorne. Raymond and wife, Doris, developed Valley Springs Subdivision in Powhatan County and built many homes there and in surrounding counties of Chesterfield and Nottoway. He and Mike Barr developed other subdivisions as well. One of the main pleasures in Raymond's life was enjoying morning coffee with his good friends at Luckys on Route 711 in Powhatan; there is no way of knowing how many world problems were resolved at those gatherings. The family will receive friends Monday, March 1, 2021, in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, 6 to 8 p.m, where services will be held Tuesday, 2 p.m. Graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Skinquarter Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.