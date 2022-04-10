HESTER, James R., III, 65, of Burgess, Va., passed away on April 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Alice Hester. He is survived by his sister, Cherie McKesson and her husband, Michael; nephew, Joseph McKesson; as well as many friends who will miss him. James worked for many years in the refrigeration industry and owned Bay Refrigeration & AC. He was known to many in the Burgess area and could often be found fishing out on the bay. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2022.