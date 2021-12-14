HIXSON, James N., 72, of Hopewell, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Mary Hixson; his son, James Hixson; and his brothers, Donald Hixson and John Hixson. James was born in Trenton, New Jersey on May 21, 1949 and spent 20 years as an over the road truck driver. He also spent time during his career as a mechanic and as a mill textile worker. James served his country honorably, serving three tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion in Lambertville, N.J. James was a loving husband and father and will be dearly missed by his family. James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Hixson; sons, William Hixson (Mary Beth) and Scott Hixson; grandchildren, Cody Radar, Scott David Hixson and Isabella Hixson; sister, Mary Ann Appenzeller (David); brother, Anthony Hixson; two nephews and numerous cousins. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be registered to the family at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.