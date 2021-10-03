INGE, James Warren, of Valentines, Va., passed away September 26, 2021, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Center. Warren was born April 30, 1954. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Vincent Inge; and his mother, Dorothy Sexton Inge. Warren will be lovingly remembered by his two sisters, Vickie Inge of Warrenton, Va. and Janice Crane of Dolphin, Va.; and one brother, David Inge (Conway) of Gasburg, Va. He is also survived by nieces, Haley and Carli Inge of Gasburg, Jamie Mitchell of Lawrenceville; and a nephew, Kurt Crane of Midlothian. Warren will be missed by his friends and neighbors.
Warren grew up working beside his father and brother on the family farm in Valentines. He and his brother continued farming together until Warren's passing.
Warren was happiest being outside on the lake and exploring all nature has to offer. He found much enjoyment in fishing. The many bird feeders around his home were always filled and all were welcome. He had a special place in his heart for animals and always carried bones in his truck for any dog who came along. The dogs on Valentines Street were always on the lookout for him. The old cat at the farm was especially blessed by his attention and care.
Other interests resulted in several impressive collections. Over the years, Warren accumulated and investigated the history for a collection of old coins and paper currency. He had a great interest in black powder pistols and long guns, collecting many examples and even building several working examples from kits. Spending so much time outside and working on the farm enabled him to amass a large quantity and variety of arrowheads. Many family members and friends treasure the arrowhead necklaces he made for them.
There will be private family celebrations for Warren's life. Any who wish to remember Warren are welcome to make contributions in his name to the charity of your choice
or to the Gasburg Voluntary Fire Department.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.