JARRELL, James Alfred, I, passed away at the age of 92, on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Al was born October 15, 1928 in Little Patrick, Amelia, Virginia, the oldest of William Hobart and Grace Ruth Handy Jarrell. He attended Amelia High School and was the general manager of the Jarrell Trucking Co. and the corner store in Ladysmith, Virginia. Al was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Bruce Jarrell. Al enjoyed sports, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Al Jarrell is survived by his three sons, Jim Jarrell (Joanne), Larry Jarrell (B-Mae), Keith Jarrell (Kay); and daughter, Lori Jarrell Thomas (Cyr); grandchildren, Jamie, Ana, Lindsey, Amy, Susan, Chris, Jeremiah, Alen, Jason, Adam, Raven, Chandler and Kaylin; bonus grandchildren, Danny, Dave, Joe, Travis and Chris; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Dottie Wyatt, Frankie Eanes, Sandra Corbin (Buddy), Sue Hipp (Kenny); and his brother, Garry Jarrell (Sherry); and numerous nieces and nephews. A later Celebration of Life will take place at the Jarrell Family Homeplace in Moseley, Virginia, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 (tentative date). Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.nelsenashland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.