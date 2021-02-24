Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Alfred I. Jarrell
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
JARRELL, James Alfred, I, passed away at the age of 92, on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Al was born October 15, 1928 in Little Patrick, Amelia, Virginia, the oldest of William Hobart and Grace Ruth Handy Jarrell. He attended Amelia High School and was the general manager of the Jarrell Trucking Co. and the corner store in Ladysmith, Virginia. Al was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Bruce Jarrell. Al enjoyed sports, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Al Jarrell is survived by his three sons, Jim Jarrell (Joanne), Larry Jarrell (B-Mae), Keith Jarrell (Kay); and daughter, Lori Jarrell Thomas (Cyr); grandchildren, Jamie, Ana, Lindsey, Amy, Susan, Chris, Jeremiah, Alen, Jason, Adam, Raven, Chandler and Kaylin; bonus grandchildren, Danny, Dave, Joe, Travis and Chris; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Dottie Wyatt, Frankie Eanes, Sandra Corbin (Buddy), Sue Hipp (Kenny); and his brother, Garry Jarrell (Sherry); and numerous nieces and nephews. A later Celebration of Life will take place at the Jarrell Family Homeplace in Moseley, Virginia, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 (tentative date). Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.nelsenashland.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Reg and Joyce Taylor
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results