JONES, James Tazwell III, died peacefully Saturday, February 20, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Shirley and loved ones. Taz was born April 16, 1957 in Petersburg, Virginia and lived his life in the Colonial Heights/Chesterfield area. Taz worked as a manager for both the Payless and Goodyear companies over the course of his business career. He was an extremely hard worker, a people person, a good and kind soul who was highly respected by his employees and peers. Taz so enjoyed the outdoors, horses, carpentry and any project related to that. He boarded horses for many years. Taz is survived by his wife of 22 years, Shirley; his stepsons, Brian and Alan Jones; and a stepgranddaughter, Eve. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Jones Ridout; his sisters, Vicki Jones Baldwin, Sandra Jones, Susan Jones Parent; and brother, Richard McConnell Jones; brothers-in-law, William Gregory Baldwin and Walter Parent; loving uncle, John B. Jones and his wife, Lawana; and many nieces and nephews. Taz was preceeded in death by his father, Dr. James Tazewell Jones Jr. Taz was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank the members of the Matoaca Fire and Rescue Squad and the staff of the ICU at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center for their excellent care. A Spring Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.