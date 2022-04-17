Menu
James St. Clair "Jim" Key
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
KEY, James "Jim" St. Clair, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Richmond, Va., at the age of 51.

Born on July 5, 1970, Jim graduated from Collegiate School in 1989 and the University of Richmond in 1993. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorena Bowman Key; his parents, Dr. and Mrs. W. Wayne Key Jr.; and his brother, Steven V. Key.

Jim was an avid supporter of The University of Richmond Spiders and enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling. He was a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church, where he had been baptized and confirmed. He was employed as an auditor for Woodfin Oil of Richmond.

The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bliley's Funeral Home - Central Chapel, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220, or to Fetch a Cure, 5711 Staples Mill Rd. Ste. 300, Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
