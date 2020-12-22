To Jim's family - Your husband and father was a groomsman in our 1976 wedding in Peoria, Illinois. We lost touch with Jim after he moved to the East Coast and we moved to Florida. Our sincere sympathies to you and your family. Jim was one of the nicest guys we have ever met. I've attached a picture of Jim in our wedding. He is second from the right.

Martha Steele Spellman February 18, 2021