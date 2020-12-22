KREISER, James Albert, passed away on December 17, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia, at the age of 72. He died peacefully after spending time with his wife and daughters at his side. Jim was born in Springfield, Illinois and grew up in Peoria. He spent the past 36 years with his wife and daughters in New Jersey, Georgia and Virginia. During his final five years, he resided in Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center, Richmond, Virginia, where he was treated with great dignity and respect while receiving extraordinary personal care.
Jim served in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Vietnam War in 1968 to 1969. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for wounds received in enemy action. Following his military service, he attended Bradley University, from which he graduated in 1973. It was during his college years that he became intrigued by film and video production that subsequently guided his career choices.
Jim enjoyed a distinguished career in the media industry in a variety of positions in advertising, film and video production and as an owner of a film and printing business. He added his creative touch and attention to detail that earned multiple awards from his customers over the years. His hobbies in earlier years included woodworking, electronics and watching films of all genres.
Jim enjoyed the love and respect of his large, extended family. He spent many years in a wheelchair, which he suffered with strength and perseverance, often with a wry smile and humorous glint in his eyes. He enjoyed many memorable trips to the family farm in central Pennsylvania, where he found great amusement in the commotion and love of family around him.
He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife, Jeanne Kauffman Kreiser; daughters, Elizabeth Kreiser Becker and Laura Kreiser; sister, Cheryl Dalsanders; seven nieces and nephews, four grandnieces and nephews and other extended family members. Jim was preceded in death by mother, Eloise Voight Hatch; father, Albert Kreiser; and stepfather, Stanley Hatch.
A virtual memorial service is being planned for January. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Semper Fi and America's Fund, serving combat wounded, ill and injured servicemen, https://semperfifund.org/donate/
or, due to Jim's soft-spot for animal rescues, to Richmond SPCA: https://richmondspca.org/how-you-can-help/donate/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.