WILLS, James Kyle, Sr., passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanette Alda Cox-Wills. He is survived by his children, Kelly W. Jarrell (Jeff), J. Kyle Wills Jr. (Candy) and Sarah E. Wills; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Thomas and W.E. "Billy" Wills. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13. Entombment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. During this time, it is required that all guests wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. To view the visitation and service virtually, a link can be found at blileys.com/obituaries
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.