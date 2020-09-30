Menu
James Leroy "Tootie" Forbes Sr.
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FORBES, James "Tootie" Leroy, Sr., 92, of Henrico, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Amelia Forbes; two brothers, sister; and son, John Earl Forbes Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, James Tiller Sr., James Forbes Sr. and Tyrone (Mary) Forbes; three daughters, Cheryl (Walter) Winston, Patricia Branch, devoted daughter, Jacqueline King; devoted daughter-in-law, Rosalyn Tiller; sister-in-law, Isabelle Tillmon; 23 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk throught visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes -- with live streaming on the website.
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
