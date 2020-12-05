DAVIS, James Lewis, 80, of North Chesterfield, Va., went on to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was preceded by his beloved daughter, LaShan Davis-Lanier. He is survived by his wife, Maria (Friend) Davis; daughter, Regina; sons, Alfred and Anthony (Megan); five grandchildren, one sister and two brothers, a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends. James retired from Ford Motor Company and National Guard. He loved to cook and talk. Due to Covid-19, we will wait and have a memorial service next year in the spring/summer.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.