LEWIS, James A., 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021. James was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Christine Lewis; brother, Delmonte Lewis; and sons, George and John Wayne Lewis. Left to cherish his memory are his stepchildren, Ricky Pugh (Lila), Michael Pugh (Jacqueline) and Steven Pugh (Terry); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m., one hour prior to a funeral service on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. Interment will follow at Countyline Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.