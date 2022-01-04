Menu
James A. Lewis
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
LEWIS, James A., 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021. James was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Christine Lewis; brother, Delmonte Lewis; and sons, George and John Wayne Lewis. Left to cherish his memory are his stepchildren, Ricky Pugh (Lila), Michael Pugh (Jacqueline) and Steven Pugh (Terry); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m., one hour prior to a funeral service on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. Interment will follow at Countyline Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pastor Jeff Hill
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results