James U. Light Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
LIGHT, James U., Sr., departed this life June 23, 2021. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral notice later.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
July 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire family of Mr. Light . I will always have so, so many wonderful and fond memories of Mr. Light , Ms Ruby and the family they always made me feel apart of. Childhood memories that I will always remember and cherish always!
Blanche Little
Friend
July 1, 2021
I´m sending my condolences to the family .If there is anything I can do let me know.Praying for you and your family.
Lisa Daniel
Friend
June 28, 2021
