Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Leslie Londrey
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LONDREY, James Leslie, died February 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jane Gregg Londrey; three sons, Dr. Gregg Leslie Londrey and his wife, Joyce, Dr. James Frederick Londrey and his wife, Susan Brooks and William Gregg Londrey and his wife, Page, all of Richmond; seven grandchildren, David Sherwood Londrey and his wife, Stacy, Sarah Jane Copeland and her husband, Scott, Matthew Gregg Londrey and his wife, Mallory, Ann Temple Londrey, James Frederick Londrey Jr., William Gregg Londrey Jr. and Hugh Alexander Londrey; and four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rebecca, John and Ann Douglas. He is also survived by a sister, Gay Londrey Moss and her husband, Landgon Jr.; and nephew, Langdon III.

Mr. Londrey was born in Syracuse, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Bertha Bassler and Lynnford Leslie Londrey. He was a graduate of Yale University and served in the U.S. Navy, South Atlantic and Pacific Theaters, during World War II.

While employed by the Life Insurance Company of Virginia (1953 to 1987), he earned the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst, serving as Vice President, Bond Division. After retiring, he worked as a broker at Davenport & Company.

He formerly served on the Board of Directors of First Virginia Management and Research Corp., Robert Morris College, Presbyterian School of Christian Education, Trinity Episcopal School and John Tyler Community College. He was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon and Elder, The Country Club of Virginia and the Yale Club of Virginia.

The service in Hollywood Cemetery was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Please accept my sentiment. His wife Ann was a relative of my mother Virginia Temple Wrenn and mine!! God bless!!
Vashti W. Day
March 3, 2021
Sending so much love to you all. Your dad was one of my GCPC favorites. He was always kind to me - as a kid and as I grew up. I see the best of him in all of you.
Alison Abernathy
March 2, 2021
Gregg, I am so sorry to hear of your father´s death. We are never ready to lose them. Grace and peace to you and your family. Martha Lou, Trinity Class of `76
Martha Lou Millikin Tayloe
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results