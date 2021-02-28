LONDREY, James Leslie, died February 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jane Gregg Londrey; three sons, Dr. Gregg Leslie Londrey and his wife, Joyce, Dr. James Frederick Londrey and his wife, Susan Brooks and William Gregg Londrey and his wife, Page, all of Richmond; seven grandchildren, David Sherwood Londrey and his wife, Stacy, Sarah Jane Copeland and her husband, Scott, Matthew Gregg Londrey and his wife, Mallory, Ann Temple Londrey, James Frederick Londrey Jr., William Gregg Londrey Jr. and Hugh Alexander Londrey; and four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rebecca, John and Ann Douglas. He is also survived by a sister, Gay Londrey Moss and her husband, Landgon Jr.; and nephew, Langdon III.



Mr. Londrey was born in Syracuse, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Bertha Bassler and Lynnford Leslie Londrey. He was a graduate of Yale University and served in the U.S. Navy, South Atlantic and Pacific Theaters, during World War II.



While employed by the Life Insurance Company of Virginia (1953 to 1987), he earned the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst, serving as Vice President, Bond Division. After retiring, he worked as a broker at Davenport & Company.



He formerly served on the Board of Directors of First Virginia Management and Research Corp., Robert Morris College, Presbyterian School of Christian Education, Trinity Episcopal School and John Tyler Community College. He was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon and Elder, The Country Club of Virginia and the Yale Club of Virginia.



The service in Hollywood Cemetery was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.