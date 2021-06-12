LOVELL, James C., 89, formerly of Sandston, Virginia, went home to the Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021. Known for a life of service and love for his family, Jim grew up on a tobacco farm in Penhook, Virginia, and graduated from Franklin County High School in 1950. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a B-26 crew chief, where he was recognized with a Bronze Star for his aircraft flying 76 consecutive combat missions without an abort. After graduating valedictorian in 1959 from Texas Chiropractic College, Jim was part of a Longview, Texas chiropractic clinic for three years before returning to his career in aviation. A graduate from the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jim enjoyed nearly three decades in aircraft maintenance with service in the Virginia Air National Guard and Reynolds Metals' Corporate Aviation Department. He was a member of Sandston Baptist Church and loved square dancing, gardening, reading, fishing and volunteering in the Endoscopy Department at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ernestine Lovell; and is survived by his wife, Louise; children, Mike and Steve; and three beautiful grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23231. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park, 5970 Grassy Hill Rd., Boones Mill, Va. 24065. In place of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation at bsvaf.org/makeagift
and expressing condolences online at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.