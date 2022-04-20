LUKE, The Hon. James Augustus, 89, died April 18, 2022. Affectionately known as "Jimmy," "Judge," "Daddy," "Pop" and "Papa," he was born to Isaac Holland Luke and Mary Black Luke on April 3, 1933, in Suffolk, Virginia.A 1955 graduate of Elon College, Jimmy then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Knox and in Frankfurt, Germany. After completing his service, Jimmy enrolled in the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. He completed his J.D. in 1961 and began his practice of law in Waverly, Virginia in 1964, after working for State Farm in its legal department from 1961 to 1964.Jimmy enjoyed several years of private practice and was appointed Judge of Sussex County in 1967 and Greensville County in 1970. In 1973, he closed his law practice to accept the appointment of Judge of the 6th Judicial District of Virginia. In 1995, Judge Luke was appointed to the 6th Judicial Circuit of Virginia and served until his retirement in 2003. As his retirement was compulsory and because he derived great enjoyment from his work, he continued to sit as a Circuit Court Judge on a recall basis as needed (which he said paid little, but enabled him to retain his sanity). Jimmy's years as a County Judge, District Court Judge, Circuit Court Judge and more than a decade as a Recalled/Settlement Conference Judge makes him one of the longest serving judges in the history of the Commonwealth.Jimmy served as President of Waverly Rotary and Ruritan Clubs and was an active member of Brink Ruritan. A proud Eagle Scout, he served as a member of the Board of Review for Eagle candidates, a particular enjoyment of his. Jimmy was an active member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Emporia, Virginia, where he assisted with services for many years. A little known fact is that Jimmy entertained the troops at his local USO during WWII by tap dancing - a skill he joyfully shared with his daughters in later years. Jimmy was an active sort and delighted in sharing his passions for tennis, golf and bird hunting, among other activities. His children spent happy hours with him golfing, playing tennis and roaming our property talking while Dad worked his bird dogs. We all enjoyed spending time at District Court with Dad, and we learned so much from his great friends who regularly managed to find their way to our house around 5 p.m. for a cold cocktail and lively conversation.Judge Luke was predeceased by his wife, Betty Daughtrey Luke, in 2017. He is survived by his three children, Jodie Luke Armistead (Robbie) of Raleigh, N.C., Della Luke Hemphill (Rod) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Jay Luke (Vickie) of Winston-Salem, N.C. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jimmy Luke (Meredith), Anne Luke, Luke Hemphill and Sarah Wells Luke. Also surviving are his stepson, Doug Daughtrey (Brenda); and many devoted friends from his career and personal life.The family would like to thank the staff of The Village at Woods Edge in Franklin, Virginia, particularly the staff of Asa's Neighborhood, where he spent the past two years. With deep affection and gratitude, we thank Nora Everette, his devoted caregiver of several years.A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Emporia, Virginia, on April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. A reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall after the service. A private interment will be held in Holland Cemetery.Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Emporia, The Boy Scouts of America and Asa's Neighborhood.