James Evans "Jimmie" Lyne
LYNE, James "Jimmie" Evans, 65, of Goochland County, Virginia, passed away on December 1, 2021. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Lyne Jr. and Denzil M. Lyne. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, James E. Lyne Jr. (Nicole) and Charles C. Lyne (Chelsea); and siblings, Liz Girone (Dick) and Wick Lyne (Barbara). As a native of Richmond, Jimmie graduated from Collegiate High School and earned his B.B.A. at Virginia Commonwealth University. He loved his family, had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid golfer. Family and friends will celebrate his life at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Bliley's Funeral Home – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, where a funeral service will be held with a reception to follow. Masks are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The James River Assoc. or Goochland Cares.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Though it's been a long time since we have seen each other, I'll never forget our company canoe trip back in the 80's on the Rapidan River when the water was really too high to canoe! Many of our canoe's were capsized and you pulled me out of the water on that log jam in the middle of the river! Life saver for sure! Thank you! Rest in peace James!
Doug Pulsifer
Work
December 16, 2021
