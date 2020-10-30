BOSWELL, James Marcus, 90, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Laura Boswell. James is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bernice Boswell; his son, Eddie and his wife, Holly; his daughters, Brenda and her husband, Kerry and Lorraine and her husband, William. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an active member and deacon of Hopeful Baptist Church. James loved music from an early age, playing multiple instruments and singing as a member of multiple bands throughout his life. A private service will be held for the family. Memorial donations can be made in his honor to Hopeful Baptist Church or the Holly Grove Rescue Squad. Online guestbook is available at www.lacyfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.