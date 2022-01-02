MASON, James Edward, departed this life December 22, 2021. He is survived by his loving daughter, Elaine Mason; one caring sister, Joyce M. Thomas; three grandchildren, Demond, Lavar and Anthony; one devoted companion, Pattie Watkins; five longtime friends, John Winfield, Coely Baker, Ronel Blue, George Claiborne Sr. and Larry Goode; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.