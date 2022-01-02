Menu
James Edward Mason
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
MASON, James Edward, departed this life December 22, 2021. He is survived by his loving daughter, Elaine Mason; one caring sister, Joyce M. Thomas; three grandchildren, Demond, Lavar and Anthony; one devoted companion, Pattie Watkins; five longtime friends, John Winfield, Coely Baker, Ronel Blue, George Claiborne Sr. and Larry Goode; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charlene Taylor
Work
January 7, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
