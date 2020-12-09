MCSWEENEY, James Bernard, 59, of Quinton, passed away December 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard McSweeney; and mother, Margaret McSweeney. He is survived by his partner of 17 years, James Smith; two daughters, Shannon McSweeney and Kaitlyn McSweeney; two granddaughters, Whitley Pearl Ingroff and Finley Rose Burton; his sister, Maureen McSweeney (Robert LaMarche); his nephew and niece, Robert LaMarche and Therese LaMarche. James was a good, dependable man who loved his family deeply, and he would do anything for his two daughters or the family around him. Everyone around him loved his wicked sense of humor and quick wit. He had a laugh that you could hear in a room full of people, and he cared for his friends as if they were family. He loved life, and he especially loved to go to the beach, sit with a beer and stare out into the ocean for hours. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. A funeral ceremony will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., Richmond, Va. 23224.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.