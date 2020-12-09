MCSWEENEY, James Bernard, 59, of Quinton, passed away December 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard McSweeney; and mother, Margaret McSweeney. He is survived by his partner of 17 years, James Smith; two daughters, Shannon McSweeney and Kaitlyn McSweeney; two granddaughters, Whitley Pearl Ingroff and Finley Rose Burton; his sister, Maureen McSweeney (Robert LaMarche); his nephew and niece, Robert LaMarche and Therese LaMarche. James was a good, dependable man who loved his family deeply, and he would do anything for his two daughters or the family around him. Everyone around him loved his wicked sense of humor and quick wit. He had a laugh that you could hear in a room full of people, and he cared for his friends as if they were family. He loved life, and he especially loved to go to the beach, sit with a beer and stare out into the ocean for hours. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. A funeral ceremony will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., Richmond, Va. 23224.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
Jim was such a joyful person and I enjoyed working with him. His sense of humor made the workday fun but we also got the job done. I know he loved his daughters and grandchildren. Was always telling stories about them and showing pictures. He will be missed dearly and I will keep the family in my prayers. RIP Jim until we meet again
Tiffanie Sutton-jones
December 13, 2020
Jimmy
My condolences on the loss of Jim. My thoughts and prayers are with you and his family.
Sharon
Sharon Ten
December 12, 2020
My condolences to Jim's family. I pray you will be comforted and strengthened in days to come by your fondest memories. Jim and I would talk about his grandbaby and his girls at work, that were his joy. God bless you Jim.
Terry R Wilson
December 12, 2020
RIP Jim. It was a pleasure knowing and working with you. I always enjoyed your wicked sense of humor! Leon
Leon Shadowen
December 11, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy on Jim´s passing. He was a good guy and wonderful friend to me for 25 years. I´ll miss him and his infectious laugh, but treasure the good memories. Fly high, my friend.