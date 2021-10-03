Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
James L. Minter
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
MINTER, James L., age 84, of Powhatan, died at home on October 1, 2021. Jim was born in Richmond to Charles Edward Minter Sr. and May Benner Minter. He was the founder of J.L. Minter Electrical Contractor, Inc. and Swansboro Mechanical, Inc. He was a member of Powhatan United Methodist Church, founder and former board member of Bank of Powhatan and New Horizon Bank, member and former president of Powhatan Lions Club, member of Powhatan Masonic Lodge #295 and past member of Meadowbrook Country Club. Jim helped raise money with Ann's Clan (Cancer) Relay For Life and was also a little league baseball coach and first president of the PYAA. He had a passion for racing and treasured his time with the Junie Donlavey #90 NASCAR team. Jim is survived by his son, Roger (Tessa); his daughter, Tina Platz (Bobby); six grandchildren, Chris Hicks (Kaitlyn), Evan Minter, Lindsey Edwards (Ross), Ryan Minter, Jay Platz (Mary) and Danielle Platz; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Hicks, Layla Sale, Dylan Edwards, Nora Edwards and Noah Platz; brother, Richard Minter; and brother-in-law, Anthony Barlow (Evelyn); sisters-in-law, Nancy Barlow and Betty Ann Barlow. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Barlow Minter; brothers, Rev. Allen Minter, Charles Minter Jr. (Barbara); sisters, Flora Graham and Corrine Spencer (Willis); brothers-in-law, Francis Barlow Sr. (Ethel), Lewis Barlow (Verna), Henry Barlow, Ray Barlow; sisters-in-law, Leona Carter (Robert), Dorothy Bullock (Charles Street and Harry Bullock), Iola Utz (Ken), Demple Barlow, Helen Minter; and numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 3 in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan (Rt 60) and Monday, October 4 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Powhatan United Methodist Church followed by a celebration at 2 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made at www.bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Powhatan United Methodist Church
VA
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Powhatan United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.