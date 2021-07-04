MOORES, James Alton, "Jim," 90, of Moseley, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Survived to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Moores of 65 years; children, David Moores, Linda Morgan (Mike) and James Moores (Lori); grandchildren, Daniel Moores, Amanda Moores, Laura Moores, Katie Yates (Tony), Anna Zuccatti (Tyler) and Megan Batt (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Aiyana Moores, Aidan Moores, Anayia Moores and Kinsley Yates; siblings, Claudia Anne Montgomery, Mary Lou Trammell, Malcolm "Sonny" Moores, Larry Moores and Marlene Chameroy. Faith, family, others. That was the way he lived his life. Throughout his life, until his final breath, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those surrounding him. He served many roles in the Church of Christ, including teacher, deacon, elder, youth director and preacher. In addition to being a faithful Christian, he was a loving husband and father, with a heart for helping others. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at J.T. Morriss & Son, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.