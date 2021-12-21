Menu
James H. Owens
OWENS, James H., departed this life December 20, 2021. He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Lewis and Chloe Neuble; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dec
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May he Rest In Peace I know he had a peaceful look on his face when he was called home you were a good caregiver and a loving daughter God Bless
Connie Nelson
Friend
December 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 26, 2021
