OWENS, James H., departed this life December 20, 2021. He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Lewis and Chloe Neuble; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2021.