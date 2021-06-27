PANCOAST, Dr. James White, - beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and husband of 66 years to Lois Ann Pancoast - passed away on June 3, 2021. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to: Children's Hospital Foundation, Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298 (for additional options to make a donation to Children's Hospital Foundation, their phone number is 804-228-5826).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
The 60's were a very memorable time in surgery training for me at MCV, and Jim was a central character. He was my mentor and my friend; I was his "YankeeBoy".
Joe Deignan
School
June 28, 2021
I was a nurse in the 70´- 80´s at SMH . I remember him being puzzled about something going on with a patient and when he got the answer he wrote in the chart in big letters PAY DIRT! I had to go look that up. He would circle any Intake and output not charted . nurses took note ! RIP Sir
Susan Townsend
Work
June 27, 2021
My mom worked for Dr Pancoast in the 60's or early 70's. She passed away 4 years ago but I know she remembered him fondly. So sorry for your loss.