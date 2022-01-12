Menu
James Earl Pleasants Jr.
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
PLEASANTS, James Earl, Jr., departed this life January 5, 2022. Left to cherish the memories of James are his loving wife of 66 years, Prince M. Pleasants; children, Carolyn Pleasants and Marilyn Pleasants Brown; grandchildren, Reginald Jr. (Shan'yel), Chris (Katie), Mike, Maurice, Ahn and Chandrika; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and close friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (today) at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences to you and your family, and may your memories give you peace and comfort.
Karen & John Merk (Katie & Chris Brown)
Family
January 15, 2022
I wish I had known sooner. I would have loved to be there I think about your family all the time Love you guys.
Mandy Voss
January 13, 2022
THANK YOU, UNCLE JAMES, FOR A LIFETIME OF LOVE. WE WILL MISS YOU.
EDWARD LAFAYETTE PLEASANTS, JR. AND (WIFE) MARCIA L. PLEASANTS
Family
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
