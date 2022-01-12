PLEASANTS, James Earl, Jr., departed this life January 5, 2022. Left to cherish the memories of James are his loving wife of 66 years, Prince M. Pleasants; children, Carolyn Pleasants and Marilyn Pleasants Brown; grandchildren, Reginald Jr. (Shan'yel), Chris (Katie), Mike, Maurice, Ahn and Chandrika; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and close friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (today) at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Grove Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.