James White Porter Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
PORTER, James White, Jr., 54, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was the founder of To The Bottom And Back bus. James was preceded in death by his father, James White Porter Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 19 years, Scarlett P. Porter; children, James White Porter III (Amanda), Deanna Diane Porter; granddaughter, Olivia Marie Porter; mother, Diane Hampton Millar; stepfather, Dr. Gilbert John "Jack" Millar; siblings, Evie Stefanski, Kelley Adams (Jeff), Peter Millar, Lydia Millar; brothers-in-law, Boo Parr, Curtis Parr (Angie); dog, Princess; as well as a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Severn Cemetery, Severn, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Heart.org/donate.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jul
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jul
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I live in N. Virginia and I am out of touch with people from High School so I just found out you past today. You were a great guy and we always had too much fun when were together. I will always value our friendship. You will be missed. R. Grady
R. Grady
September 7, 2021
I gonna miss you buddy it was so good to get to know you and your family. RIP
Charlene Taylor
Friend
July 8, 2021
I worked with Jim running a BBQ stand back in 2002?? I was having financial problems and I still remember the night he brought me a $100 bill for my work. He also drove me to Newport News to catch a plane to Illinois in 2007. He was concerned that I met someone online and talked to me on the drive.
Karen Woods
July 6, 2021
