PORTER, James White, Jr., 54, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was the founder of To The Bottom And Back bus. James was preceded in death by his father, James White Porter Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 19 years, Scarlett P. Porter; children, James White Porter III (Amanda), Deanna Diane Porter; granddaughter, Olivia Marie Porter; mother, Diane Hampton Millar; stepfather, Dr. Gilbert John "Jack" Millar; siblings, Evie Stefanski, Kelley Adams (Jeff), Peter Millar, Lydia Millar; brothers-in-law, Boo Parr, Curtis Parr (Angie); dog, Princess; as well as a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Severn Cemetery, Severn, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, Heart.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.