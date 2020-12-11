Menu
James R. "Bobby" Prince
PRINCE, James R. "Bobby", 86, of St. Stephens Church, passed away peacefully at home on December 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Lilian Prince; a son, James Prince Jr. "JR"; stepsons, Larry and David Solana; and a brother, Boyd Prince. He is survived by his wife, Mary Prince; son, Brandon Prince; stepchildren, Robert, Ralph and Teena Solana and Lori Wilson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Pauline Newbill (Bill). Bobby enjoyed driving a bus for 54 years, visiting almost all 50 states and traveling over three million miles. He was most proud of his garden each year and loved sharing his vegetables with his family and neighbors. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Aylett Chapel of B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Shepherds United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Shepherds United Methodist Church, 163 Fleets Mill Road, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148. Mandatory COVID-19 restrictions will be followed; masks are required and please follow social distancing.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Mr. Prince, I will our friendship, our laughs and hugs. You were the BEST neighbor ever. Save me a place in the garden. R.I.P. my dear sweet precious friend.
Nora Tompson
December 12, 2020
Carolyn Clements
December 11, 2020
