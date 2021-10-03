PRON, James "Michael", went to be with the Lord September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Nevel Pron; father, James Salvatore Pron; and daughter, Jamie Lynn Pron. He is survived by his wife, Betty "Susan" Pron; and sister, Sandra Parsons (Jerry). Sharing his love with Susan's children, Pamela Edman (Johnny) and Valarie Walls (Carl). Their grandchildren, Samantha and Timothy Edman and Carl III and Cody Walls, brought great joy to his life. All of them treasured greatly. Mike was retired from Philip Morris as an electrician. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, with Pastor Ron Talley officiating. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Join the family at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, following interment for fellowship, food and celebration of his life. Any donations in his honor may be made to Hyles Baptist Church, to further the ministry of our Lord and Savior.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.