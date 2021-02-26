RICE, James T. Sr., went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford A. Rice Sr. and Sarah Catherine Rice; and brother, Clifford A. (Sonny) Rice Jr. He is survived by his wife, Linda Tillman Rice; a son, James T. (Tom) Rice Jr.; and a daughter, Desiray Mary Rice; a brother, Maurice Rice; and niece, Tricia Rice; and nephew, Michael Rice (Michelle); a grandson, Alex Rice (Tiffany); and great-granddaughter, Abby. A native of Richmond, Va., he graduated from the University of Richmond. Upon graduation, he earned his CPA Certificate in the field of accounting. He served in the Army-National Guard prior to his career working for the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railroad, The Florida East Coast Railway and the CSX Railroad, from which he retired. He later received two master's degrees from the University of North Florida - a Master of Business Administration and a Master's of Human Resources Management. He was an active participant in the Boy Scout Program, having been a Scoutmaster. He served two three-year terms on the Board of Governors and one term as Treasurer of San Jose Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. He was a longtime member of the San Jose Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in 1995. In 1996, he was elected as a member of the International Order of the Blue Gavel, a worldwide organization consisting of past Commodores of yacht clubs. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 25, at 1 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Highland Park Baptist Church, 1327 Grove Lane, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030. Online condolences may be made by visiting moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.