SMITH, Mr. James Richard "Dick", passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. He was born in Amelia, Va., on April 28, 1921. He is survived by his wife of 80 years, Lula Easter Smith; sons, James R. Smith Jr. and Alvin Easter Smith; daughter, Nancy Sue Moore (deceased); 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Helen Cooke; and brother, Robert "Pete" Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleopas and Nannie Smith; brothers, Bill and Calvin Smith; sisters, Marian Wingo, Elinor F. Easter, Olney Underwood, Cleora Windsor and Gaynelle Knox. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at Salem United Methodist Cemetery in Amelia.