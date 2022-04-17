ROGERS, James "Jimmy", 60, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. James was preceded in death by his father, French Allen Rogers; and brother, Tony Rogers. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Rogers; sister, Tammy Rogers Hizalan (Cengiz); brother, Larry Dean Rogers; niece, Tiffany Bohannon (Eric); two nephews, Allen Dean Rogers, Sinan Cengiz Hizalan; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.Jimmy, or as he spelled, "Jimmie," left behind a true legacy. He graduated from Meadowbrook High School and went into the military and served as a proud Army Ranger for four years. He then went to college to ultimately graduate with a master's degree from Virginia State University. After years of working retail, he became a coach. As the football coach of Meadowbrook High School, Byrd High School and the "Bensley Boys," he has mentored hundreds of students. He was more than just a coach, he was a father figure to many and a leader to more. He would do anything for his team and often did just that. Some of his favorite things included his momma's peanut butter cookies, his Meadowbrook High School colored 1966 Mustang, sports, Mounds, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Coca-Cola and taking care of others. He will be deeply and greatly missed.The family will receive friends from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His funeral service will be held in the gym at Meadowbrook High School, 4901 Cogbill Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234, at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Good Sports for Kids, a foundation that provides sports equipment to those in need.