Jim gave me my first Job out of college as his assistant and I got to work beside him for about a year... but I had known him my whole life as he was one of my dad, Benjy Burnett's, favorite colleagues & close friends. He was truly one of the most remarkable people I've ever had the benefit of knowing. I got to keep up with him through the years in the halls of the General assembly and seeing his smiling face always allowed me to see a piece of my own dad who we lost way too early. Jim, thank you, for being such an incredible person & so important to me & my family over many decades. Jane, Sam & Becca... my deepest condolences. Thank you for Jim with the rest of the world

Mandy Burnett March 14, 2021