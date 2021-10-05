ROUNTREE, James Berry, 93, of Chesterfield, Va. went to Heaven on October 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gladys H. Rountree; parents, Aubrey and Annie Rountree; and sisters, Betty R. Wisham and Josephine R. Sattler. He is survived by his son, Alan R. Rountree (Cheryl); and grandchildren, Travis A. Rountree and Molly R. Trask (Justin). Jim was a graduate of John Marshall High School and a member of the JMHS Cadet Corps Company E. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with the 43rd Infantry Division. Jim was employed by Lawyers Title Insurance Company and later, with Hunton and Williams Law Firm as a Real Estate Paralegal and Title Examiner. Jim was an avid hunter and was a member of the Belona Hunt Club. He also enjoyed all sports, including church softball, bowling and running in the Richmond Marathon. He participated in the first marathon in 1978 and continued competing until his mid-70s. Jim was a member of Bethany Christian Church and the Fellowship class for over 50 years. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed by those who knew him. Now he has won the race of his life and is in Heaven. We will miss our beloved "Butcha." The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 5400 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.