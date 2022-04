SCOTT, James E. "Jimmy", age 67, of Amelia, formerly of New York, died December 11, 2020 in Hampton, Va. Survivors are mother, Frances B. Scott; sister, Tonya Scott; brother, Benjamin Scott; aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Walk through viewing Friday, December 18, 12 to 5 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m., V.Y. Scott Memorial Chapel, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.