SEVERANCE, James Charles, 60, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Jane Severance; his mother, Julia M. Severance; his sisters, Kathy Vaughn and Julie Jackson (Kevin); his nieces, Kelley Allebaugh, Lauren Jackson and Anne Vaughn; his nephew, William Charles Vaughn; a great-niece, Aubrey Madison Allebaugh; and a great-nephew, William David Jackson.
He was born in Allentown, Pa., on July 13, 1961. James graduated from Cave Spring High School and worked in management for several companies. He was an avid golfer. James will be remembered by us all for his sense of humor and wit. He was an active member of Bon Air Christian Church in Richmond, Va., where he was a deacon.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be given to stjude.org
, henricohumane.org
or to FURSDOGS.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.