SMITH, James Edward, is lovingly known as "Snapbean." James was born to the late James Edward Collins and Grace Smith. James leaves to mourn his memory, his wife, Reverend Debra DeMills-Smith; one daughter, Vernita Coleman; and a host of family and friends. There will be a graveside vigil at Oakwood Cemetery on September 14, 2021 at 12 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2021.